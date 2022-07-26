Gardaí discover cannabis worth €500K in Tipperary grow house
Gardaí have seized more than half a million euros worth of cannabis after a raid in Tipperary last night.
Gardaí attached to the Nenagh District carried out a search of a property in the Lorrha area shortly before 8pm on Monday night as part of Operation Tara.
Officers discovered a grow house at the site, as well as a significant number of cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is expected to exceed €500,000, pending analysis.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
