Gardai continue to quiz suspect in fatal Dublin hostel stabbing as victim named locally
24-year-old Jamie Kavanagh, who was originally from South Co Dublin, was stabbed multiple times
Gardai are continuing to quiz a suspect last night after a man, named locally as Jamie Kavanagh, was stabbed to death in a homeless hostel.
It has been reported that the 24-year-old who was originally from South Co Dublin, was stabbed multiple times in a violent dispute with a fellow resident of the hostel on Harrington Street in Dublin’s south inner city.
The man who was arrested is understood to be aged 41 and from the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.
He is the only suspect in the case and is previously known to gardai.
The victim and the chief suspect had been staying in separate rooms in the accommodation when gardai were called at 4.45am and discovered Mr Kavanagh seriously injured.
He was rushed to St James’s Hospital but he later died from his wounds. Detectives from Kevin Street Garda station were quizzing the suspect last night and can detain him for 24 hours.
He has also received medical attention and was seen by a doctor at Kevin Street station.
The area was sealed off yesterday and gardai appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating a fatal assault on a man that occurred in the early hours of this morning. At approximately 4.45am, gardai received reports of a male, 20s, with serious injuries at the location.”
Details of people entering and leaving the hostel were taken by gardai, but sources say detectives are satisfied with the progress of their investigation.
“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place later today,” a garda spokesperson added.
“A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested by gardai.
“He is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”
Tributes were paid online to Mr Kavanagh, who was known as Kavo, last night. One said: “You’ll be missed, hope you get the best bed in heaven.”
Family and friends have paid tribute to Mr Kavanagh, with one woman expressing disbelief and describing him as “the craziest, funniest person”.
