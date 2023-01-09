Gardaí continue to investigate fatal assault of man (29) in Cork as family release photo

Matt O’Neill died in hospital yesterday

The family of a 29-year-old man who died following a fatal assault in Cork last month have a released a photo of the victim.

Matt O’Neill was assaulted in a suburban housing estate in the days after Christmas.

He died in hospital yesterday.

Two teens have been charged in relation to the assault that took place at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Co. Cork on the evening of Wednesday 28 December.

Gardaí have continued to appeal for witnesses of the assault to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: "Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”