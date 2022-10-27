Gardaí confirm Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier died in ‘violent assault’ in Westmeath

The victim (65), a popular psychic, was found dead at his home in Rattin, near Kinnegad at around 6pm Tuesday evening.

Gardaí have confirmed that Stefan Nivelles Posschier was “violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries” in Co Westmeath this week.

The victim (65), a popular psychic, was found dead at his home in Rattin, near Kinnegad at around 6pm Tuesday evening. He is believed to have been stabbed a number of times.

Mr Posschier was originally from Belgium but had been living in the area for around 20 years.

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan conducted a post-mortem examination yesterday, Wednesday October 26, at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The results of the post-mortem are not being released for “operational reasons”.

Gardaí in Mullingar are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding Mr Posschier’s death.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed and continues to keep relatives informed of the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made as part of the investigation, but a suspect has been identified.

Gardaí believe Mr Posschier was stabbed by a man known to him who then tried to conceal his remains in a garden.

The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene and travelled to visit a relative in the south-east of the country, where he spoke to them about the killing before the alarm was raised.

He was later arrested in relation to the outstanding criminal matter.

It is understood that the man was on bail at the time of the fatal incident, in relation to threatening to kill a woman known to him.

A source told the Irish Independent: “This individual is now in custody on separate matters and has not yet been formally arrested as part of this inquiry.

“Gardaí are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses from both near the scene and those who had dealings with this suspect after the fact.

“The property will remain preserved and the evidence gathering will continue, while gardaí await to arrest this suspect.

“As this man is in custody there is no need to immediately detain him as part of this inquiry which gives gardaí more time to establish the events leading up to this incident and what occurred after.”

Investigating Gardaí at Mullingar would like to speak to any person that met with or saw Stefan or interacted with him on social media on the days prior to the discovery of his body on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Detectives can be contacted at the incident room in Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or through any Garda Station.