GARDAI say they are carrying out enquiries after an anti-Semitic video claiming Jewish people may have been responsible for the Covid-19 virus was recorded in Cork by convicted Holocaust denier ‘Bishop’ Richard Williamson.

Earlier this month, the Sunday World revealed how Williamson, a bishop of the Catholic splinter group SSPX resistance, recorded the video at a chapel in the group’s west Cork compound.

In the recording, which had been viewed more than 5,000 times after it was posted on YouTube, Williamson claimed, among other outrageous slurs on the religion, that the Jewish people may have been responsible for the pandemic.

Following the publication of our article, the Youtube channel on which the video was published had its settings changed to private - meaning it can no longer be viewed by the public.

Expand Close Bishop Richard Williamson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bishop Richard Williamson

In a statement to SundayWorld.com, gardai have now confirmed the video is the subject of garda enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “gardaí are aware of the matter and enquiries are ongoing.”

During the half-hour recording, posted on the internet in March, Richardson, a founding member of 'SSPX Resistance', sickeningly claimed:

Jewish people are manipulating stock market crashes in a bid to start World War III;

Jewish people are 'master-servants' of the devil;

People at the top of the Jewish race are in direct contact with Satan and 'he may even appear to them';

Covid-19 "is possibly the creation of the Jews" and "that it was designed with this purpose to bring society to a grinding halt";

And, finally, Jewish people and the Freemasons are "enemies of God" who "hate life, they hate man, they hate God and they are true children of Satan."

Williamson's Cork talk targeting the Jewish community is not the first occasion on which he has engaged in anti-semiticism.

He was previously fined €1,800 for denying there were gas chambers in Nazi Germany's death camps in a 2008 interview with Swedish television.

After we uncovered the video, we forwarded it to the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland who in turn passed it on to gardai.

"We were disgusted to learn that Williamson, a known Holocaust denier, has been hosted in Cork," said Chairperson of the Council Maurice Cohen.

"We are asking the Gardaí to immediately investigate this incitement to hatred. This obnoxious rhetoric must never be allowed to gain a foothold in Ireland.'

Online Editors