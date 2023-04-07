Gardai believe person who stabbed woman to death in Limerick apartment acted alone

A 26-year-old male arrested on Thursday by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ‘on suspicion of murder’

Gardai believe the person who stabbed a woman to death in an apartment in Limerick City acted alone in the killing before fleeing the scene.

A source familiar with the murder probe said gardai did not suspect at this stage that the killer was assisted by others.

Detectives based at Limerick’s Divisional Headquarters are believed to have travelled to Northern Ireland to assist their PSNI colleagues who were questioning the man at Musgrave Police Station, Belfast.

The victim, in her 20s and from Romania, was found with multiple stab wounds inside an apartment block at Dock Road, Limerick City, around 1.30pm on April 4.

Senior garda sources said the joint investigation involving Gardai and the PSNI was at an “advanced stage” following the man’s arrest and that Gardai were “assisting” their PSNI colleagues.

They said Gardai had contacted the victim’s family in Romania, and that the woman’s loved ones had been appointed a Garda Family Liaison Officer who would inform them of any developments in the murder probe.

Gardai continued harvesting video footage off of CCTV cameras along Dock Road, O’Curry Street, as well as in and around parts of Limerick City Centre.

Detectives were examining CCTV footage to try to trace the movements of a male seen acting suspicious in the vicinity of the murder scene between 1pm-2pm, last Tuesday.

Garda were anxious to speak to a man seen with a bandage on one of his hands who washed his hands in a shop near the scene last Tuesday afternoon.

A senior garda source said cross border legislation between Northern Ireland and the Republic allowed Gardai to “assist” their colleagues in the PSNI in investigations.

They added that if the arrested man was to face was charges, he would likely be charged within the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland, but that he could face trial in the south.

Gardai at the scene

Gardai did not comment on whether or not they had recovered a murder weapon. Search teams combed a stretch of Dock Road, O’Curry Street, Henry Street in the hunt for evidence.

Two scenes were being forensically examined by gardai, including the apartment block where the woman was found.

Gardai examined a business premises near the scene and removed a number of items in evidence bags.

A garda source praised the “good work” of gardai and the PNSI which led to the arrest of the chief suspect.

Romanian television reported the victim was 27-years-of-age, from the Tulcea, and she was a mother of four children.

STIRILE PRO•TV reported that the image of a suspect had been captured on surveillance cameras entering an apartment where the victim was found dead.

It said the victim had travelled to Ireland with a man three weeks ago and that the victim’s family were looking after her four children.

It reported that the victim’s mother did not know her daughter had travelled to Ireland as she had understood her daughter had been staying with a relative in Germany.

A senior Garda source said gardai would not be making any comment officially or otherwise about any specific details regarding their investigation.

Gardai continued house to house enquires near the scene as well as harvesting CCTV from locations across the city as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, on 061-212400, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any garda station.