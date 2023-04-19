Gardai ‘aware’ of video showing ‘landlord’ lunging at Galway tenant with circular saw

Watch: The terrifying incident was recorded and posted online

Gardai have said they are “aware” of a video that shows a man described as a landlord lunging at his Galway tenant with a circular saw.

The terrifying incident that was recorded and posted online shows the man attempting to saw through a front door with the charged power tool, claiming he was owed rent money.

At the start of the short clip the noise of an electric tool can be heard outside a closed door.

The blades of the saw can then be seen coming through the door as the man on the inside turns the key and opens the door.

Outside a man is seen holding a power tool while the tenant can be heard saying to him, “just stay back, I’m going to call the guards. You cannot do this.”

The man with the power tool responds: “Go to hell.”

He then raises the power tool and steps forward it towards the man at the door who retreats, terrified.

“You cannot do this,” he exclaims “Are you mad?”

The man with the tool shouts, “I’m mad at you. I’ll slit you open, you bastard. He then adds: “I don’t give a shit about your family. You will pay more than anything.”

Dr Muhammed Raheel has spoken about the incident that occurred at 1.30pm yesterday, saying, according to the Journal, that if his wife had not pulled him back in the moment when the landlord lunged towards him “anything could have happened”.

He also claimed the gardaí who visited his home yesterday after the incident told him that it was a “civil matter”.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that while they cannot comment on material circulated on social media, they are “aware of a video in circulation online and can confirm that personal contact has been made with a private citizen”.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” they continued. “Any person who believes they have been mistreated by any member of An Garda Síochána is entitled to make a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.”