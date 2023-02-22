Gardaí attacked by mob after coming to aid of woman struck by scrambler in Ballyfermot

Investigators are to scour social media footage to identify those involved in the gang attack on gardaí

Gardaí confronted by group of youths in Ballyfermot on Monday

Gardaí were set upon during disturbances in a Dublin suburb as they came to the aid of a woman who was struck by a scrambler bike, it has emerged.

Investigators are to closely analyse bystander footage and social media posts to identify those involved in a gang attack on gardaí on Monday.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin following the funeral of a local man who died suddenly earlier this month.

Several incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were reported involving males on motorbikes, while garda patrol cars were also damaged.

Two gardaí were also set upon by a mob after coming to the aid of a woman struck by a scrambler on the Kylemore Road.

As the officers responded to the incident, they were targeted by a large group who threw missiles at them.

One garda was struck in the face with a bottle and later hospitalised for treatment.

Watch: Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ in large-scale disorder in Dublin

Sources said that investigators will mostly use footage shared on social media to try to identify those involved in the violence.

“There aren’t many cameras where the incident occurred that could be used by gardaí so the identification will mainly rely on footage taken by witnesses and shared on social media. Gardaí may also need to seize devices as part of this investigation and it may take some time to identify everyone involved,” the source added.

It is just the latest attack on garda members in Ballyfermot and has led to fresh calls from the Garda Representative Association (GRA) for more resources to support its members.

The gardaí were under attack and the community were undermined, it’s a cocktail for disaster

Detective Garda Mark Ferris, a GRA delegate for the West Dublin Division, said that a “small minority cannot be allowed dictate to this government” and wider society. “I sincerely hope my colleague makes a speedy recovery from the injuries he received in the line of duty in Ballyfermot,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan

“The association condemns this latest attack on our colleagues and hopes the Government takes notice of events such as these and listen to our request for the immediate formation of a special taskforce to research these policing issues,” he said.

A policing plan was put in place on Monday ahead of the funeral at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, with large crowds gathering for the service.

A large group of adult and juvenile males on motorbikes were observed and two men were later arrested on the Kylemore Road for dangerous driving.

Two bikes were also seized and one of the men arrested is a very close associate of the deceased man.

The two were released without charge a short time later and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said residents were being “held to ransom” by a small cohort.

“The gardaí were under attack and the community were undermined, it’s a cocktail for disaster,” he said.

Mr Doolan said the lack of intervention from the Department of Justice had created a “vacuum” for violence, and the level of crime in the area was increasing.

He said although the group inciting the violence were small, they were creating “fear” in the community.

Business owners Sinéad (35) and Anne (36), who live and work in the area, witnessed some of the chaotic scenes yesterday.

“They were pulling wheelies and terrorising people, old people,” Sinéad said.