Gardai ‘at risk’ as armed units not allowed carry guns into border area

Unarmed officers are being put at serious risk responding to firearm incidents in an area comprising of 16 townlands in Monaghan – as the local Armed Support Units (ASU) cannot carry weapons into the area.

At last week’s Garda Representative Association conference, it was revealed how, in the last four years, there have been a number of dissident paramilitary attacks on security forces in the North which have required gardaí to enter an area known as Colman’s Island

The area is only accessible to vehicular traffic via Northern Ireland.

However, as members of the border division ASUs and detective branches are not issued with international firearms cards, they are not permitted to transport their weapons through Northern Ireland.

“But there are no protocols in place to allow the border armed units into this area if there is an armed incident.

“There have been paramilitary incidents in that area and there have been issues getting armed members to the scenes and getting armed checkpoints on it.

“We need an national protocol to allow them access.”

Asked if the paramilitaries were aware of this anomaly, Gda Morrisroe replied: “They know the area like the back of their hand.

“We had the ARUs set up in Cavan Monaghan three years ago and we looked for it then.

“It’s ridiculous to have an Armed Response Unit five miles away from this area but to have to call in the ERU from Dublin if an incident arises.

“It’s my understanding the Emergency Response Unit in Dublin have that authorisation to go into the North.”

Asked how the incidents were handled, Gda Morrisroe said: “Unarmed uniformed officers have been required to man checkpoints on entry and exit points to and from the area creating a serious risk to the members’ safety.”