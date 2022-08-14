Gardaí ask public to stop sharing images of fatal assault on Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly

Mr Connolly, from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, died from injuries he sustained in the attack in Athlone, Co Westmeath at 2.35am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are urging public to refrain from photos and videos of a fatal assault in Co Westmeath that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Paul “Babs” Connolly.

Sources said that Mr Connolly had been drinking with a stag party group in the Prince of Wales Hotel before leaving and having a dispute with another man – who was not known to him – which led to an assault.

A post-mortem has been completed to determine whether Mr Connolly died as a result of a punch or if it was a result of hitting his head on the ground. However, the results of the examination are not being released for “operational reasons”.

A 19-year-old man and a man in his 30s were arrested by gardai investigating the fatal assault on Church Street in the town.

Both men remain in garda custody as investigations continue.

The scene at Church Street, Athlone

A witness recorded a video of the incident which circulated on social media last night. The video shows a man remonstrating with Mr Connolly before another man comes up and hits him before he falls to the ground and hits his head.

The man appears to try and kick Mr Connolly while he is on ground.

A spokesperson said that An Garda Síochána is aware that footage and images of the incident are being shared on social media and messaging apps.

They asked the public not to share this material as “it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.