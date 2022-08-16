Gardaí arrest woman (50s) as MDMA worth €82K seized in Kildare
A woman in her 50s has been arrested after Revenue officers seized more than €80,000 worth of MDMA in Co Kildare today.
Officers conducted a search of a property under warrant in Athy on Tuesday, where they discovered approximately 1.37kg of MDMA with an estimated street value of €82,000.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit, and Kildare District Detective Unit.
A woman in her 50s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
