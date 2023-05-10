Gardaí arrest two men after staff held at knifepoint during robbery in Co Louth

The armed robbery occurred in Drogheda yesterday, May 9, 2023.

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a business in Co Louth on Tuesday have arrested two men in their 30s.

The terrifying incident occurred when a man entered the business in Drogheda armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with cash.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

“No persons were injured," gardai said in a statement.

“In a follow-up search Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, who are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Louth.”

Investigations are ongoing, gardai added.