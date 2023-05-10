armed raid | 

Gardaí arrest two men after staff held at knifepoint during robbery in Co Louth

The armed robbery occurred in Drogheda yesterday, May 9, 2023.

Getty: Stock image© Getty Images

Níall Feiritear

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a business in Co Louth on Tuesday have arrested two men in their 30s.

The terrifying incident occurred when a man entered the business in Drogheda armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with cash.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

“No persons were injured," gardai said in a statement.

Read more

“In a follow-up search Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, who are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Louth.”

Investigations are ongoing, gardai added.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos