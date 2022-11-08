Gardai arrest two after man drops rucksack with saw off shotgun and ammo in Finglas
Gardaí saw the man on Glasnevin Avenue dropping the rucksack just after midnight.
Two men are being quizzed this morning after gardai found a sawn off shotgun and ammunition in a rucksack that had been dropped by a man on the street in Finglas, Dublin 11.
When officers picked up the search of the rucksack they discovered the sawn off shotgun and ammunition inside.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s were later arrested.
“Gardaí have seized a firearm, ammunition and arrested two men following an operation in Finglas this morning, Tuesday 8th November 2022,” gardai said.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s were arrested as a result and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Finglas Garda station. They can be held for up to 7 days.
“All of the seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.”
Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.
