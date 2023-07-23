Gardaí arrest teen following life-changing attack on US tourist on Dublin’s Talbot Street

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station

The corner of Talbot Street and Store Street where the unprovoked attack took place. Photo: Rolling News

A male teenager has been arrested in relation to the serious assault of an American tourist in Dublin city centre last week.

A garda spokesperson said: “A male juvenile has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Against the Persons Act, 1997.

“An Garda Síochána had no further comment at this time.”

This comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has vowed to increase garda numbers and get “tough and firm” on street thugs in order to combat a “noticeable deterioration in public order” in towns and cities around the country since the pandemic.

Speaking in the wake of the vicious assault on an American tourist in Dublin city centre last Wednesday, Varadkar told the Sunday World. “It’s not just Dublin and not just the north inner city. We want people to feel safe at night on our streets.

"There are a lot of factors at play, but it’s clear that a tough and firm response is required.

“People don’t just want more guards, they want more visibility of gardaí on the street.

Words were exchanged briefly between the youths and the victim before they attacked him

"We’ll be stepping up efforts to recruit more gardaí and garda staff, improve equipment and vehicles, increase CCTV cover, appoint more judges and develop Community Safety Partnerships,” he added.

The Taoiseach’s comments come as the devastated son of Stephen Termini — the American tourist who was left in a coma with life-altering injuries after the attack in Dublin — has said he wants to come to Ireland to be with his father when he wakes up.

Mr Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

Stephen Termini with his sons Mike Rizzuto (left) and Jesse

Gardaí believe three youths, all aged between 14 and 15, were involved in the attack. They have been identified from CCTV footage of the incident. Gardaí are expected to make arrests imminently but investigators are “taking their time to ensure it is done properly”, according to a source.

The Sunday Independent has also learned that one of the suspects was brought to a garda station in recent days by his father to give a voluntary statement. He was not arrested.

Speaking to this newspaper this weekend, the victim’s son Mike Rizzuto recalled the shock of hearing about the vicious attack his father was subjected to.

“Definitely it was a shock. When I got the call, I thought it was just going to be ‘he got assaulted but he’s okay’, but apparently not.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Dublin Angela Willis vows to bring perpetrators of Store street attack to justice

“I know he’s still in intensive care, he might lose vision in one eye because it was hurt and damaged so badly. I know he got attacked by three people right outside the police station out there, it was unprovoked. I am trying to set up something to come and visit him.”

Mr Rizzuto said that he was adopted as a young child, but has been in more regular contact with his biological father in recent years and described how his dad has been working “saving every single penny he’s had” to travel to Ireland.

“I’m adopted, so I didn’t grow up with dad — but later down the line we met and became very close. He’s a musician, so he put me and my brother on the same path of music. I was on tour with my band and had just gotten back when I got the call.”

He said his family had an Irish heritage and that his father has expressed a desire to move over to Ireland to live.

Mr Rizzuto also said the US embassy has said it can expedite passports for the family, including his brother and aunt, to travel from America but that they are trying to raise funds due to the expensive cost of travelling to Ireland.

“I think it would be really big to us, it would mean the world to see him. I haven’t seen him in a couple of years.

"He’s been working hard, with his nose to the ground, doing what he’s always been wanting to do, and I’ve been touring these past couple of years so it’s tough to keep up. It happens but maybe when he wakes up, we can finally get in touch with each other and see how he’s doing.

"In a perfect world I want to be there when he wakes up. That might be a little far-fetched though at this time.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up over the weekend by Stephen’s two sons and his sister to help the family travel to Ireland to be with him. He remains in Beaumont Hospital.

Posting on social media yesterday, Stephen’s older sister Michelle revealed that her younger brother had been saving to travel to Ireland for some time, having only lost his own wife to illness last April.

She said the purpose of her brother’s visit was to trace his Irish heritage.

“My brother had been working at a galvanising plant, saving every penny to afford the trip after losing his wife to illness last April. He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland. He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin.

"What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from Co Mayo. It’s been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.”

She said their mother was buried in Ireland in 2004 but her brother had been unable to make it to the funeral.

“Our mother’s last request was to be buried in Ireland. He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place. Steve’s love of music and art appreciation were thankfully passed on to his children. We were a very musical family.

“I didn’t worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he’s been a long-time traveller,” she added.

​Mr Termini arrived in Ireland on Tuesday after getting a flight via Washington DC and was socialising on Talbot Street prior to the attack.

Gardaí are currently arranging specific interview plans for the “arrest and detention” of three teenage boys suspected of being behind the barbaric attack.

The Sunday Independent understands that the three male youths have all come to garda attention before. The trio has been identified as a result of high-quality CCTV and could be arrested as early as today, according to a source.

If not, they are expected to be taken into custody in the coming days.

The source confirmed the investigation is progressing well and that the teens behind the attack are local to the north inner city, though at least one also has an address elsewhere.

From the CCTV, gardaí have gathered that “words were exchanged” briefly between the youths and the victim before they attacked him.

“There is no motive for the attack,” according to the source.

A separate source explained that because of the age of the suspects, their arrests must be “very carefully managed”.

“Everyone is clambering for arrests but gardaí are taking their time to ensure it is done properly. They can only be questioned in the company of a solicitor as well as a parent or guardian. The length of time they are permitted to be questioned is also shorter than that of an adult.

"There is a specific plan around the proposed arrest and detention of the suspects being formulated. We need all of the evidence in order to put it to them. There is no need to rush into arrests,” they explained.

After their proposed arrest and questioning, the lead investigators will then have discussions with the director of the Juvenile Diversion Programme about the case. A decision will then be made on whether the suspects should be dealt with as children under the Juvenile Diversion Programme or whether a file should be sent to the DPP, so they can face criminal charges.

“That will be a matter for the lead investigators and the garda director of the Juvenile Diversion Programme to decide. Their age will be a factor, also whether they have come to garda attention before, and what for. As well as the specific circumstances of this attack,” added the source.

Under the Juvenile Diversion Programme, the views of the victim, or their family members, are also sought.

This means they can have a say in whether the young offender is dealt with through diversions to steer them away from further crime, or whether they are dealt with in the criminal courts.

Mr Termini has been a regular visitor to Ireland in recent years with one man who knows him from his trips here saying: “He’s a lovely, lovely man. He would come back here regularly enough, and he likes it over here. I was speaking to him at around 9pm on Wednesday and the next day I heard he was assaulted. It’s bad, very bad.”

The family’s support page is at www.gofundme.com/f/9zgq4-help-our-family