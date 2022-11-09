Gardaí arrest teen after seizing cannabis worth €110k in north Dublin
Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí have arrested a teenager after seizing more than €100,000 worth of cannabis in north Dublin today.
Earlier today, Wednesday 9 November, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Ballymun and Coolock District Drug Units, and the Revenue Customs Service searched a premises in the Santry area of Dublin as part of a joint operation.
Revenue officers discovered and seized approximately 5.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000 while inside.
Gardaí then arrested a male in his teens in connection with the seizure.
He is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
This operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected of involvement in an organised crime group in the Santry area.
