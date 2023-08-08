Gardai arrest more than 500 people in one week during crime crack down in Dublin

‘It reflects the work that is undertaken every week by gardaí in Dublin’

More than 500 people have been arrested in just one week as part of a Garda operation in Dublin that gardai say is “to keep people safe”.

Gardaí on operational duty in the Dublin region in the last week made over 500 arrests, conducted more than 680 searches, and carried 1,500 patrols between Friday, July 28, and Thursday, August 3.

Gardaí in the DMR on patrol, on the beat, and engaged in active investigations to prevent and detect crime made a total of 509 arrests with 89 for drug trafficking.

Officers carried out 689 searches with approximately 500 of these under the Drugs Act.

There were 1,538 patrols, of which 57 were part of Operation Citizen and 154 Operation Saul, involving patrols on and around public transport, and 196 road safety checkpoints

Gardaí also attended nine protests during this period alongside high profile sporting events at venues around the region.

"This amount and variety of operational activity in one week across the Dublin region shows the dedication of gardaí to actively work in communities to keep people safe,” said Assistant Commissioner, DMR, Angela Willis.

“It reflects the work that is undertaken every week by gardaí in Dublin. In the last week alone, this has seen significant amounts of drugs taken off the streets, lives protected on our roads, and enabled people and communities to enjoy a variety of events safely,”

During the week, gardaí responded to three separate robberies at premises in Cherry Orchard, on the Ballyfermot Road and on Talbot Street between July 29 and 30.

Three men were arrested for these separate incidents, all of whom have been charged and have appeared before the Courts.

On August 2, at Parnell Street, a male on an eBike was found in possession of cannabis herb and resin, cocaine, MDMA and LSD. The combined valued is almost €17,660. The male has since been charged.

On the same day, gardaí responded to a burglary call in Dublin 8, in which a male was disturbed and had fled from the house. This man was later located. He was arrested and charged.

On August 3, members of the Ballymun Drugs Unit were on Operation Tara patrol when they observed a male run from a car and into an apartment block. The car remained parked outside.

The apartment block and car were observed for a period of time. The Ballymun Drugs Unit stopped and searched the male upon exiting the apartment block. He was found in possession of MDMA powder, valued at €61,200, a number of ecstasy tablets and a small amount of Alprozolam. He was arrested and brought before the courts where he was remanded in custody.

As part of a Day of Action in the J & R Districts on August 3, a search carried out in the Donaghmede area resulted in the seizure of combined drugs valued at €39,400. One male was arrested and detained.

Gardaí obtained a warrant and searched an address in the Clondalkin area on 3rd August 2023. The search was positive for cannabis, with approximately 4.1kg seized. This has an estimated value of €83,000. Approximately €16,000 in cash was also seized.

A male was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.