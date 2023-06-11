Gardaí arrest man (60s) in Co Mayo as part of €1.2 million investment fraud probe
“More than 65 complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána from persons who were deceived”
A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an offence of deception in Co Mayo.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man in Charlestown this morning.
A garda spokesperson said the arrest relates to an investigation into investment fraud.
“More than 65 complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána from persons who were deceived and lost approximately €1.2 million in total, between 2016 and 2022,” the spokesperon said.
The man, aged in his 60s, is currently detained at a Garda station in the Co. Mayo under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
