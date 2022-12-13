Gardai arrest man (50s) as part of Meath field murder probe

Gardai added that a home, also in the Dublin 15 area, has been declared a crime scene

A man in his 50s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of a man whose remains were found dumped on farmland in Co Meath.

The body of Mahamud Ilyas (22) was discovered by a dog walker at Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Saturday afternoon.

We previously reported how gardai are investigating whether he was killed at a different location before his body was dumped at the remote location.

It’s understood Mr Ilyas body was found wrapped in material.

The man was arrested earlier today in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardai added that a home, also in the Dublin 15 area, has been declared a crime scene and sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai previously appealed for information, saying they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Ilyas between Friday, December 9, after 10am to the afternoon of Saturday, December 10.

Anyone with any information on the movements of Mr Ilyas is asked to contact the investigating team.

A garda spokesperson added: “Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”