Gardaí arrest man (20s) over murder of Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier

Mr Posschier's body was found by gardaí on land near his home at Rattin, near Milltownpass, at 6pm, on October 25.

Gardaí have arrested a man over the murder of Westmeath psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier.

A suspect was arrested this morning, Monday 7 November 2022, on suspicion of murdering the 65-year-old.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Mullingar who are investigating the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65 years have arrested a male this morning, Monday 7th November 2022. The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He is currently detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing. No Garda spokesperson is available at this time.”

It is believed that gardaí had only been searching for one suspect in relation to the death.

Mr Posschier, who had been living in the area for about 20 years, also went by the stage name “Stefan De Guylian” when he was working as a medium, tarot-card reader, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.

Sources said Mr Posschier may have been in fear of his killer due to his “erratic behaviour” in the days before his murder.

And following the killing, gardaí found the chief suspect hiding under a duvet as he cowered in the bedroom of a woman related to him.

He is suspected of having wrapped the victim’s remains in tarpaulin the day before and attempted to bury him in a garden on the property where the body was found.

The suspect is then believed to have fled the scene and travelled to visit a relative in the south-east of the country where he spoke to them about the killing before the alarm was raised.

The suspect appeared in court last week in connection with unrelated charges.

At a brief hearing in Dublin on Tuesday, he was further remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison on the separate charges that relate to threats.

He was present for the adjourned hearing after being brought to the court from the west Dublin jail where has been held since first being remanded in custody on Wednesday October 26 in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.