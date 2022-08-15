Gardaí arrest driver with cannabis worth €180K inside van in Roscommon

Investigations are ongoing.

A driver has been arrested after gardaí found almost €200,000 worth of cannabis inside his van in Co Roscommon on Sunday night.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug unit and assisted by members from Castlerea Garda station stopped and searched the van late last night in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

During the search, gardaí discovered and seized nine kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of €180,000.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The driver of the van, a man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Castlerea Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This search was conducted as part of an ongoing intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs under Operation Tara.