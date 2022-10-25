Gardaí arrest dangerous driver with four different drugs in system

The motorist had been driving with no lights and was observed swerving on the road when gardaí stopped them

Gardaí have arrested a dangerous driver who was found with four different drugs in their system.

The motorist had been driving with no lights and was observed swerving on the road when gardaí on mobile patrol in the North Central Division stopped them.

The driver tested positive for “a number of drugs” including cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines, and cannabis.

They were arrested at the scene with proceedings to follow.

