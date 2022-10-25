Gardaí arrest dangerous driver with four different drugs in system
The motorist had been driving with no lights and was observed swerving on the road when gardaí stopped them
Gardaí have arrested a dangerous driver who was found with four different drugs in their system.
The motorist had been driving with no lights and was observed swerving on the road when gardaí on mobile patrol in the North Central Division stopped them.
The driver tested positive for “a number of drugs” including cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines, and cannabis.
They were arrested at the scene with proceedings to follow.
Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí on mobile patrol in the North Central Division observed a vehicle driving with no lights and swerving on the road.
“They were stopped and the driver tested positive for a number of drugs. They were arrested. Proceedings to follow. #ArriveAlive #SaferRoads.”
Today's Headlines
DEALS ON WHEELS | Cabbie convicted of moving drugs for Dublin gang, became courier after driving for Iranian hitman
Housing shortage | Leo Varadkar says Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees for couple of weeks
'Saved lives' | Fianna Fáil TD defends visiting gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison
Mixed up | Bono’s claims IRA targeted the U2 frontman is ‘news to me’, says Gerry Adams
dangerous | Double murder suspect gets extra 15 months in prison for high-speed chase after jail escape
Dublin residents and publican react to later opening hours
bitter pill | Once-feared hardman linked to notorious murder caught dealing sleeping tablets
Evil | Vile Belfast paedophiles who raped vulnerable girl (12) could have jail terms increased
abnormalities | Harvey Weinstein’s ‘unique’ genitalia to be crucial evidence in sexual assault trial
concern | Gardai concerned for safety of missing Sligo brothers Callan and Kraig Larkin