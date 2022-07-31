Gardaí arrest dangerous driver who tested positive for cocaine in Dublin
A motorist has been arrested in Dublin after testing positive for cocaine.
The driver had been driving “carelessly” on the Chapelizod Bypass in west Dublin on Saturday night when they were stopped by gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit.
They subsequently tested positive for cocaine and were arrested.
They tested negative for opiates, benzodiazepines, and cannabis.
Taking to social media on Sunday, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána posted about the incident, writing: “Gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver for careless driving on the Chapelizod Bypass last night.
“Driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #KeepingPeopleSafe.”
