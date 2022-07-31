Snow Joke | 

Gardaí arrest dangerous driver who tested positive for cocaine in Dublin

The driver had been driving “carelessly” on the Chapelizod Bypass in West Dublin on Saturday night when they were stopped by gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit
Gardai stopped a driver in Dublin

Gardai stopped a driver in Dublin

Gardaí shared a photo from the incident online

Gardaí shared a photo from the incident online

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

A motorist has been arrested in Dublin after testing positive for cocaine.

The driver had been driving “carelessly” on the Chapelizod Bypass in west Dublin on Saturday night when they were stopped by gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit.

They subsequently tested positive for cocaine and were arrested.

Read more

They tested negative for opiates, benzodiazepines, and cannabis.

Taking to social media on Sunday, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána posted about the incident, writing: “Gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver for careless driving on the Chapelizod Bypass last night.

“Driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #KeepingPeopleSafe.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices