Gardaí arrest coke-fuelled driver with no insurance in Roscommon

Gardaí in Roscommon have arrested an erratic driver with no insurance who was allegedly high on cocaine.

The Twitter account of an Garda Síochána released an image of the operation this morning, with a dark coloured vehicle seen being impounded on Castle Street in the town centre.

A statement added: “Gardaí from Roscommon Roads Policing Unit saw this car driving erratically through the town. They were stopped and the driver tested positive for cocaine and the car had no insurance.

"They were arrested and the car was seized.”

The penalty for drug driving is the same as for drink driving – a maximum of €5,000 fine and up to six months imprisonment on summary conviction.