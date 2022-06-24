Gardai arrest 12 fugitives wanted for helping murderer, drug trafficking and organised crime
Gardai arrested 12 fugitives who “pose a risk to local communities” in a major operation this week.
The arrests were made for offences including assisting an offender to commit murder, drug trafficking, robbery and offences relating to organised crime.
The operation, which took place between Tuesday and Thursday, was carried out by the Extradition Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said "the purpose of the operation over the last number of days was to locate and arrest fugitives, with a focus on those fugitives who pose a risk to local communities". All 12 persons appeared at the Extradition High Court, Dublin and will re appear at a later date.”
