Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick drive-by shooting
The incident occurred at approximately 1.15pm in the Hyde Avenue/Childers Road area of the city
Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for information after a gun was fired in the city on Sunday, June 4, in a possible drive-by.
The incident occurred at approximately 1.15pm in the Hyde Avenue/Childers Road area of the city.
No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests as of yet.
A statement from gardaí today said: “Investigating gardaí at Roxboro Road Crime Office are seeking to speak with any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Hyde Avenue, Hyde Road, Childers Road and other surrounding areas between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, 4th June 2023.
“Any persons who may have information or any road user with dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Crime Office at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 – 214 342, the Public Office at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 – 214 340, or the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111.”
Reliable sources said a car drove by a house in the area and shots were discharged but that no one was injured.
Meanwhile, gardaí responded to the Hyde Road area in large numbers on Thursday evening, and conducted a number of searches on open ground.
A number of areas in the community were cordoned off including the junction between Hyde Road and Childers Road as well as a large green area.
Eyewitnesses reported observing gardaí conduct searches of open ground, it was reported.
