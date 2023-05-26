Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire at building site in Athlone, Co Westmeath

Gardai say two excavators and a small digger were significantly damaged as a result of the fire that broke out late on Thursday, May 18

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a fire was started at a building site in Athlone, Co Westmeath that damaged two excavators and a small digger.

Gardai say the equipment was significantly damaged as a result of the fire that broke out late on Thursday, May 18 at the building site in the Monksland Industrial Estate.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services. The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 motorway east-bound between Ballinasloe and Athlone on Thursday 18th May 2023 between 11pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

