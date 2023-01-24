Gardai appeal for witnesses after Dundalk house badly damaged in arson attack
Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station
Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses after a house was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Dundalk in the early hours on Monday morning.
The incident that occurred between 2.35am and 2.50am at a residence in Aghameen Park, Hoey's Lane, caused “significant damage” to the front of the property.
“Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance regarding an investigation into a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday 23rd January 2023 in County Louth,” gardai said.
“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident although significant damage was caused to the front of the property.”
The fire was extinguished by local fire services as the scene was preserved by gardaí and a full technical examination was carried out.
Read more
Gardai said no arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
However, they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the Inner Relief Road, Hoey's Lane or the Dublin Road in Dundalk between 2am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to contact gardaí.
Any road users who were in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
