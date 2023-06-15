Gardai appeal for people not to share footage of fatal West Dublin stabbing

Aaron Keating was stabbed twice with a knife at around 7pm in broad daylight

Gardai have issued an appeal for people who may have recorded footage of yesterday’s fatal stabbing in West Dublin to pass it onto them and not share it on social media.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are continuing to investigate the fatal assault that occurred on Main Street, Ongar, in which Aaron Keating was stabbed twice with a knife at around 7pm in broad daylight.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he handed himself in to Blanchardstown garda station in the company of his mother.

Sources say the entire incident was caught on CCTV and gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Gardai said this morning that a post mortem on the deceased has been conducted but that the results will not be released for operational reasons.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any persons with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them,” they said.

“Gardaí are aware that members of the public may have recorded footage of this incident and request that this footage is provided to Gardaí and not to share it on social media.”

Mr Keating, who was aged in his 40s, stood dazed for a few seconds after being stabbed but then collapsed to the ground as locals rushed to assist him.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources said that there had been “very little hope” that Mr Keating would survive the knife attack. He was a vulnerable person who had engaged with homeless services and other supports in recent years.

Despite his issues, he was described by locals sources as very popular in the Ongar community.

Friends of Mr Keating held a vigil in his memory in Ongar village yesterday evening, with those attending leaving floral tributes at the scene.

He has been described as a “very well known” member of the community, who was “a daily feature of life in the village”, according to one local.

Aaron Keating

It is understood that just before the stabbing, Mr Keating had been in a verbal altercation with a number of juvenile male youths on Main Street, who had told him to move on.

Sources say Mr Keating moved a short distance away but when he crossed the road he is believed to have shouted something at the group of male youths.

This was just before a teenager, who is understood to have been topless, approached him and stabbed him twice. The teenager, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, then fled and ran down a nearby laneway.

The murder was witnessed by a number of people, including families, on the busy street.

A garda spokesman yesterday said in a statement that the male juvenile teenager had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A decision to release or charge the boy must be made by this morning.

Gardaí said that the investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar the evening of Tuesday 13th June, 2023 between 6.30p.m. and 7p.m. to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.