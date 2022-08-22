Gardaí appeal for information on Fiona Pender’s disappearance on 26th anniversary

Tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd August 2022, marks the 26th anniversary of her disappearance.

Gardaí in Offaly are renewing their appeal for information on the disappearance of Fiona Pender 26 years after she vanished from Tullamore.

Fiona was last seen at approximately 6am on the morning of Friday, 23 August 1996 when she was at her flat on Church Street, Tullamore.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation by a team based at Tullamore Garda Station and Portlaoise Garda Station.

No person has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona at this time.

Fiona was described as being 5'5" in height with long blonde hair. She was 25 years of age and was seven months pregnant at the time she went missing.

When last seen, Fiona was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings.

Fiona Pender

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona in the early morning of Friday 23 August 1996, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.