Gardaí appeal for information on car and van involved in attempted hit on James ‘Nellie’ Walsh

Gardaí are looking for information on a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van in connection with the Tallaght attack.

Pictured are Gardaí investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday on Tuesday the 25th of October. Photo: Rollingnews.ie — © RollingNews.ie

Gardaí are on the hunt for a car and a van they believe were involved in the shooting of notorious criminal James ‘Nellie’ Walsh in Tallaght yesterday.

Walsh was lucky to escape with his life when he was targeted in a gangland machinegun attack.

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for information on a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit Connect van that may be linked to the latest incident in a bloody west Dublin drug feud.

The van was found burnt out in Clondalkin a short time after the attack.

James ‘Nellie’ Walsh was only released from jail last July leading to a major security alert because of his involvement in a west Dublin drug feuds.

The man is involved in a number of bitter disputes including with Kinahan cartel foot soldiers.

One ignited when Nellie's rivals murdered Dean Johnson (21) in a case of mistaken identity in August of 2013.

Walsh suffered minor facial injuries in the incident last night and Gardaí have made no arrests so far.

A spokesperson said Gardaí are “appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

"They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.”

In particular, Gardaí are looking to track the movements of two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting.

They are looking for "a blue Volkswagen Golf, with partial registration number 06-KE-43**” and “a white Ford Transit Connect, with partial registration number 10-D-180** that was located burnt out in Westbourne Green, Clondalkin a short time later.”

"Anyone who may have information in relation to the movement of these vehicles between 5:00pm – 6:45pm yesterday evening, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a spokesperson said. "Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Investigations continue as Walsh remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Last night was just the latest attempt on the life of Nellie Walsh.

When innocent Dean Johnson was killed it emerged that he had earlier swapped coats with Walsh at a nearby bar and the hitmen mistook him for the criminal.

Five days later, the leader of the rival gang was shot dead in a revenge attack.

Jason 'Jay' Carroll (39) was fatally shot once in the face and twice in the arm at his home at Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, in August 2013.

Following this, Nellie's associates attempted to enlist five people to murder five of their rivals at the same time.

This did not happen and shortly after Nellie's pals, Darragh Nugent and a second man, were killed.

Nellie Walsh, who was in Mountjoy Prison at the time, was livid at the murder of friends but the fact that he was living under severe threat of meeting a violent death in the jail, meant there was little or nothing he could do in response.

At the time, he was almost three years into a 10-year-jail sentence for an ill-fated and botched gangland hit on the life of rival Michael Frazer.

During that attack in March of 2014, Nellie Walsh shot himself in the leg while fleeing the scene.

Frazer was shot in the car park of the Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, on March 26, 2014.

A known associate of Fat Freddie Thompson, he drove to a nearby Garda station to seek sanctuary but refused to co-operate in the investigation and refused to allow them access to medical records after being treated in hospital for two bullet wounds.

Walsh later pleaded guilty to possession of a gun with intent to endanger life at the Central Criminal Court after the DPP agreed not to proceed with a charge of the attempted murder of Michael Frazer, 37.

His 10-year-sentence was back-dated to when he went into custody on December 5, 2014.