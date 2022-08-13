Gardai appeal for information following fatal assault of man (40s) at stag party in Athlone
Gardai are appealing to the public for information following the fatal assault of a man in his 40s who died following a stag party in Athlone, Westmeath.
The man who is from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Athlone to attend friends a stag party last night.
He suffered fatal injuries following an assault on Church Street around 2.35am.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment where he passed away.
Gardaí say they want to speak to anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am this morning, Saturday, 13th August 2022, after the stag party had ended.
They have also called for anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured party is asked to make contact with them.
Read more
Investigators are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who drove through Church Street area between 2.15am and 3am.
They’ve asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and or anyone with video footage or dash-cam to get in touch with them
A post-mortem has been scheduled to place later today at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe.
The results of this post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
Gardaí can be contacted at Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder