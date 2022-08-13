Gardai appeal for information following fatal assault of man (40s) at stag party in Athlone

Gardai have asked for witnesses to come forward

The scene of a serious assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with serious injuries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone.

Gardai are appealing to the public for information following the fatal assault of a man in his 40s who died following a stag party in Athlone, Westmeath.

The man who is from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Athlone to attend friends a stag party last night.

He suffered fatal injuries following an assault on Church Street around 2.35am.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment where he passed away.

Gardaí say they want to speak to anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am this morning, Saturday, 13th August 2022, after the stag party had ended.

They have also called for anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured party is asked to make contact with them.

Investigators are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who drove through Church Street area between 2.15am and 3am.

They’ve asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and or anyone with video footage or dash-cam to get in touch with them

A post-mortem has been scheduled to place later today at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe.

The results of this post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí can be contacted at Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.