Gardaí appeal for help from taxi drivers after man found dead in Dublin
A post mortem has been completed on the body of the man, who was aged in his 60s, however gardaí said they are not releasing the results for “operational reasons”.
Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday have appealed to taxi drivers and pedestrians who were in the area to come forward.
The man is understood to have been socialising in a pub before his body was found with “unexplained injuries” on the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart shortly before 3am yesterday.
He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí this evening renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
They have asked that anyone who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and the surrounding areas between 12am and 3am on Saturday and who saw any activity which drew their attention to come forward.
Any road users – particularly taxi drivers - or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
