Gardaí appeal after woman sexually assaulted in late night attack on St Patrick’s day

The offence allegedly occurred in the grounds of Gorey Little Theatre in Gorey town, Wexford

Gardaí are currently investigating a report of a sexual assault of a woman that allegedly occurred in Gorey town in the late hours of Friday, March 17.

The offence allegedly occurred in the grounds of Gorey Little Theatre late on St Patrick’s Night. According to a spokesperson for Gorey Garda Station, the grounds were later sealed off to allow for a garda examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses.

Vice-Chairperson of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Councillor Diarmuid Devereux said that, while he was not aware of the details of the incident, he was informed that the area had been closed off for garda investigation.

“Any incident of anyone being assaulted, sexually or otherwise, is abhorrent,” he said. “If anyone has any information about any alleged assault, it is important that they share this with the Gardaí.”

While Councillor Andrew Bolger had not been informed of the incident, he also encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“If there is anybody that can aid with the gardaí’s job with this investigation, please do so. We hope that the victim will get all the support they can.

We ask people to let the gardaí do their job.”