Garda to open pop-up clinics on Talbot Street and Dominick Street as Dublin violence rises

The aim is for ‘increased visibility’ of gardaí and ‘community engagement.’

Gardaí are set to begin pop-up clinics and daily checkpoints on Talbot Street and Dominick Street in the capital, according to Senator Mary Fitzpatrick.

The Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Housing, Local Government and Heritage posted an image on social media on Monday when she made the announcement.

The move comes following a break-down of street safety in Dublin, with gangs of feral youths attacking tourists amongst constant violent incidents and muggings around the city centre.

“Following my meeting with Gardaí, they have introduced policing plans for Dominick Street and Talbot Street,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

The Senator mentioned some brief details regarding the aims of the operation.

“Proactive patrols and checkpoints daily - Pop up clinics for the public to speak in private, report crimes or receive advice.

“Increased visibility and community engagement,” Mary wrote.

On Wednesday, business owners from around the city are set to meet with senior gardaí in the Gaiety Theatre to discuss the ongoing rise of violence and petty crime.

Along with a rise in the number of people sleeping rough in the capital, Dublin is gaining a bad reputation, both at home and abroad.

Embassies have started warning their nationals regarding personal safety before travelling here and locals have begun avoiding the city in droves.

The worsening situation in Dublin was exacerbated during the covid pandemic and there is a distinct difference between the two time frames, before and after the health emergency.

Talbot Street in Dublin

Over the week-end, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly condemned the latest attack on Grafton Street, saying that there are “serious issues” with crime in the city that the Government must tackle.

“During their time in office, Fine Gael have failed to invest in, adequately fund and show leadership for the gardaí. As a result, there aren’t enough guards on our streets, they don’t have the resources they need and they feel overstretched and under-supported. It isn’t good enough,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“Sinn Féin have outlined our proposals to keep communities safe by putting guards back on our streets with the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.

“Minister McEntee must act and implement our proposals urgently, to finally get to grips with the issue of crime in Dublin,” Ms O’Reilly said.

The statement follows Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s condemnation of the incident, where a man was stabbed on the busy street.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she “strongly condemns this assault”, adding that “such violence has no place” in society.

“The minister is committed to ensuring Dubliners working and living in our capital, and those who visit the city, are safe and feel safe,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Ms McEntee was in regular contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on policing in Dublin and cited the additional €10m in overtime recently allocated to gardaí in the capital.

This overtime will provide for 240,000 extra garda hours, or 20,000 extra garda shifts, in the city by year end, according to the Department of Justice.