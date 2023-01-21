Garda suffers horror injuries after ‘being bitten’ while making arrest in Ballymun

‘The member of An Garda Síochána was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated’

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a Garda was injured in an assault in Ballymun this morning.

It is understood that he suffered serious injuries to his hand after being bitten by the suspect. And he is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

The officer had been responding to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at approximately 11.30am, when the incident unfolded.

“During the course of an arrest, a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted,” gardai said. “A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained.

“The member of An Garda Síochána was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who were in the area at between 10.30am and noon today, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.