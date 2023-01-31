Garda spy dogs to wear body cameras and could even go undercover

The spy-in-the-collar also has the advantage that surveillance targets are not expecting to be monitored by animals.

Legislation will be before the Dáil this week to allow use of body-worn cameras by members of An Garda Síochána, including dogs

Garda dogs will get bodycams in a new initiative that is expected to prove particularly useful in hostage-taking, stakeout and other situations.

The canines will soon gather video evidence by carrying cameras, under a new law from Justice Minister Simon Harris.

Mr Harris will bring the key legislation before the Dáil this week to allow use of body-worn cameras by members of An Garda Síochána.

The Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 will be taken at second stage by Mr Harris on Wednesday.

Real-time video from dogs has proved vital in some search and rescue missions abroad, but has also shown its worth in intelligence-gathering.

Garda dog and handler

Meanwhile, in national security situations, the dogs could even go undercover, without being clearly identified as garda canines.

The bill will also allow newly purchased garda planes and helicopters carry recording devices to tackle organised crime and to guard against other threats.

Under the new provisions, body-worn cameras must be visible on the clothing of the garda member and have a light showing when they are recording.

Specific allowance is also made in the legislation for garda dogs to be used for recording footage.

The minister is to seek enactment as soon as possible, allowing Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to pilot the use of body-worn cameras later this year, prior to their widespread roll-out.

The bill will have safeguards and guidelines, but crucially will provide gardaí with the power to operate recording devices to prevent, investigate, detect or prosecute criminal offences.

It is also expected to counter threats to public security, including securing public safety and public order.

Video may also be obtained to protect the security of the State, and in the “execution of criminal penalties,” meaning fines based on what the film shows.

Provision will be made for recording to be carried out from garda helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and drones – which an official predicted would be key to tackling organised crime gangs and protecting against foreign and domestic bad actors.

“Minister Harris is to seek strong support from across the House for this key piece of legislation, which protects frontline members of An Garda Síochána and helps them tackle crime,” the source said.

It follows the announcement earlier this month by Mr Harris of an additional capital allocation of €21.5m to support significant investment in a replacement helicopter and fixed-wing plane for An Garda Síochána.

Funding will be provided in 2023 to support the procurement of a longer-range and high-capacity utility helicopter fully equipped with garda mission equipment.

Funds will also be made available to procure a fully equipped plane, with enhanced capabilities to support policing, security and surveillance operations.

The new helicopter will also support the rapid deployment of the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Units where necessary.