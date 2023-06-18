Garda shares harrowing insight into daily perils she and her colleagues face

“Nobody wants to get pricked by a needle when they’re working”

A young female garda will appear on TV tomorrow to give a harrowing insight into the daily perils she and her colleagues deal with.

Garda Shauna Naughton is attached to the community policing division of the Bridewell station in Dublin’s north inner city and has to contend with regular verbal abuse while she carries out the likes of on-the-spot searches for drugs.

During those searches she confirms that 99pc of the time drug users will tell her if they are carrying needles on their person, but she admits the thoughts of being pricked by a dirty needle is terrifying.

“Nobody wants to get pricked by a needle when they’re working,” she stresses.

Garda Shauna Naughton

Shauna opens up on her general routine.

“I suppose my day-to-day job would be working with the community, identifying vulnerable people, doing school talks, identifying stakeholders and residential groups in the area,” she says on Virgin Media’s Dublin After Dark.

She adds that many of the cases she deals with are due to intoxication caused by alcohol or drugs.

“Arriving at the scene, we assess the situation, see if there’s any threat to us or any members of the public,” she explains.

“I suppose another part would be identifying people that would be able to provide relevant and appropriate information, assessing if anyone needs medical treatment or if an ambulance is required.

“Or if we need additional resources and need a dig out. In the event an arrest has to be made, then an arrest will be made,” she explains.

She acknowledges that CCTV cameras on the Luas trams are a help, as many people are reluctant to come forward to report anti-social behaviour.

“From being out on beat patrol and mobile patrol it is obvious that some areas are busier that others for anti-social behaviour and drug dealing and drug taking, so it’s just us trying to stamp out that behaviour that is taking place,” she says.

A man is arrested on the street during filming

Viewers will get to see her being called a “tramp” by one aggressive man she encounters, with video footage of thugs ramming Garda cars and other altercations with the force highlighted.

“As part of the job we do come up against irate individuals or people who are frustrated. I hate to say it — it does come part and parcel with the jobs.”

She adds that gardai target certain areas.

“As part of day-to-day beat or on mobile patrol, we would be identifying hot spots in the district for drug dealing and hard drug use,” she says.

Garda Naughton conducting a search on the Liffey boardwalk

“We can perform a search on the street, if its suitable to do so and it’s appropriate.

“If it’s not appropriate to perform a search on the roadside or wherever, you can also bring the person back to the station to perform that search in the station if it’s more appropriate to do that.

“Obviously there is a lot of addiction in Dublin, around the city centre and that is something that, as guards, we are not going to stamp out now and unfortunately we just have to kind of work with it.”

Victims of street violence are also interviewed for the programme.

Alannah Quinn Idris was aged 17 when she lost an eye in December 2021 when she was set upon and beaten by a gang in Ballyfermot, one of whom hit with a hurley and got a four-and-a half-year jail sentence for the attack.

A man is arrested on a bus

“I was getting hit with a hurl, in the face, and it had broken all of the bones in my face and made me obviously lose my eye,” recalls Alannah.

“How can somebody do that to me and is going to be on my face now for the rest of my life and they don’t even have a curfew like at the least?

“I was like, what is that stopping them living a normal life now? They had girlfriends, they had friends and all that are saying ‘oh but it’s your word against them’, but look at my face and look at them, it’s just really confusing.

“There has to be a deterrent and I think that’s the only way.”

Rugby player Evan Somers (24) was set upon and beaten up in April last year on Dublin’s Dame Street after leaving gay nightclub The George.

Evan Somers in hospital

“Basically this man approached us and starting calling me names and on multiple times called me ‘a f**got’ so it became really clear kind of what was happening very quickly and eventually he punched me in the face,” recalls Evan.

“He ended up fracturing my right eye socket, then there were two fractures in my left ankle. It’s hard to imagine just from enjoying a night out, doing karaoke, having a nice time, to immediately after leaving that happening unprovoked. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody, and unfortunately it has happened since.”

Aanchal Mohtra (26) says she was on her way home when she was both physically and verbally assaulted by three teenage girls as Sandyford Luas stop in January.

“I can create that image of the incident. It’s still there. So yes, definitely I am very fearful — especially traveling on the Luas,” she reflects.

Aanchal Mohtra was attacked at a Luas stop

“I never had experienced such an incident back in India, it is still terrifying me.”

Coffee shop owner Stephen Kennedy reveals he has to ring Pearse Street Garda Station several times a day to bring to their attention open drug dealing outside his Copper+Straw premises on Aston Quay in the city centre.

“You can buy sell and take drugs openly in the city centre. You can’t do that outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris, you can’t do that outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, you can’t do it outside Big Ben in London, so you should not be able to do it 100 metres from O’Connell Bridge,” he storms.

Garda representatives are also interviewed and point out that the force is under-resourced under-manned as they lost over 500 members last year through retirements and resignations, with just 120 recruits being taken on.

A street fight caught on camera

“If I were the Minister for Justice, I would be having a serious partnership meeting with the Garda Commissioner and asking him to address why are people asking the question constantly ‘where are the gardaí?’ ” complains former Garda Inspector Tony Geraghty.

National Bus and Rail Union Assistant Secretary Tom O’Connor boss discloses his there have been over 400 assaults on Dublin Bus drivers over the past five years and calls for a dedicated transport police unit.

“What we have seen late last year and this year is ever increasing numbers of missiles thrown, attacks on train workers, bus workers, ordinary men and women, who want to go to work and feel safe,” he complains.