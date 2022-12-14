Garda probing murder of man (22) found in Meath field make second arrest

It is understood that the murder weapon has been located and it is being forensically examined.

Gardaí investigating the brutal murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) have arrested a second suspect today who is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

His arrest is the second to happen after a man in his 50s was detained by detectives yesterday and he remains in garda custody this afternoon.

Officers have been working on the theory that Mr Ilyas whose body was dumped at a remote location in a field on the Meath-Dublin border wrapped in carpet was beaten to death with a hammer in an apartment in the Verdemont area of the Dublin 15.

It is understood that the murder weapon has been located and it is being forensically examined.

Sources say that gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in the gruesome case.

The victim lived in the west Dublin area with his family - who are originally from Somalia.

As part of their investigations gardaí yesterday obtained evidence from two bin bags located close to the apartment complex where it is believed Mr Ilyas was murdered on Friday.

It was part of a series of detailed searches which were carried out.

Scene in Kilbride, Co Meath where the victim's remains were found

It is understood that the victim was beaten to death at this location before his body was dumped in a field at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath

Sources said today that one line in the garda investigation is that the murder is drugs related even though the victim was not known for involvement in organised crime.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas,” a garda spokesman said last night.

“The man was arrested earlier today, Tuesday 13th December 2022, in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“A domestic residence, also in the Dublin 15 area, been declared a crime scene and sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” he added.

The investigation is being led by Ashbourne gardaí who were alerted to the murder on Saturday afternoon after Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered by a dog walker who then alerted a local farmer.

After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, his body was formally identified and his relatives were informed of his tragic death.

On Monday evening, gardaí made a public appeal for information in the case.

A spokeswoman said: "Investigating gardaí are appealing for information.

"They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9th December, 2022 after 10am to Saturday afternoon 10th December, 2022.

"Any persons with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí.”