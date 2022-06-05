Garda probe launched after motorbike crashes into house in Finglas, Dublin

The bike has no front light or indicators and as a result does not appear to be street legal.

Gardaí have started a criminal damage investigation after a young man on a motorbike crashed through the front door of a house on Friday afternoon after losing control at a junction in Finglas in north Dublin.

Video footage shared widely on social media shows the front door of the house lying on its side in the hallway of the house while the rider of the damaged scrambler bike tries to pull it backwards out of the house.

One of the front gates of the house, which was apparently dislodged in the crash, is lying to the side of the door and the rider trips over it while trying to manhandle the bike and it falls on top of him, also damaging a gas meter box.

In the video the young man tries to explain to a woman filming with a mobile phone that had happened.

The house is at the end of a road, on a T-junction.

“I was coming down that road too fast and my back brake didn’t work,” he tells her, accidentally tooting the horn on the bike as he tries to extricate himself from underneath it.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a complaint of criminal damage at a house in the Finglas area that occurred on Friday at around 4pm.

While no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

The owner of the house where the incident occurred declined to comment on the matter today.

The front door and the gate of the house have been reinstalled since the crash.