Garda probe into death of man (60s) found on road with ‘severe head injuries’ is ‘wide open’

GARDAI are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination on the remains of a man in his early 60s, discovered with unexplained injuries, before making the decision on whether the probe into his death will be upgraded.

The man, believed to be of foreign nationality or descent, was discovered in an unconscious condition lying on the road at the junction of Blanchardstown Road North and the old Navan Road at 2.50 am Saturday morning.

Sources say he had sustained severe injuries to his head and upper body.

He was attended at the scene by both gardai and paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His remains were afterwards transported to Dublin City Mortuary.

Sources said among the line of investigation being probed by gardai is the possibility of an assault but stressed until the findings of the postmortem are known the investigation is ‘wide open.’

“Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. “