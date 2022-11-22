Garda left with 'horrifying injuries' after being beaten with his own torch in Ballyfermot

Footage of the incident shows a male garda being punched and kicked A female garda who tries to intervene is struck and pulled by the hair Detective Garda Mark Ferris said the male garda was hit three times with a heavy duty torch

The scene on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin, yesterday afternoon, where two gardai were attacked when called to a public order incident outside a pub. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

A garda suffered “horrifying facial injuries” after being beaten over the head with his own torch in a group assault in Dublin.

Two gardaí were hospitalised following the attack outside a pub in Ballyfermot in the early hours of yesterday morning, not long after midnight.

The officers were responding to reports of a row at the premises and were assaulted after trying to defuse the situation.

Footage of the incident shows a male garda being punched and kicked, while a female garda who attempts to intervene is also struck and pulled by the hair.

The assault comes just weeks after the high-profile ramming of a garda car in Ballyfermot after which more resources were promised to support officers in the area.

Sources told the Irish Independent that the two injured gardaí are attached to a different station but had been deployed to the area to help boost resources.

When they arrived on the scene at around 12.45am they were attacked by a group.

The male garda was punched and kicked several times while he was also beaten with his own torch. Unsuccessful efforts were also made to take his ASP baton from him.

His colleague also suffered injuries, and both were taken to St James’s Hospital.

The male garda required several stitches and staples for injuries to his head and also underwent further scans yesterday before being released.

After initial treatment, the female officer was discharged and is also recovering at home.

Detective Garda Mark Ferris, a representative for the DMR West division where the officers are based, wished his colleagues a speedy recovery and said the attack should be condemned by all right-thinking people.

“I spoke with members who know the officers involved and one described the male garda assaulted as having horrifying facial injuries,” he said.

Det Gda Ferris said the officer was struck three times on the head with the heavy-duty torch by an assailant.

Three people were arrested at the scene and were brought to Ballyfermot garda station for questioning.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody while a woman in her 50s was detained for public order offences and will appear in court at a later date.

A fourth man, aged in his 40s, was arrested later at a different location.

Footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media – with a caption mocking the force that reads, “Guards getting broke up” along with two laughing face emojis.

The assault has been widely condemned by senior gardaí, politicians and representative bodies. Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of policing in the Dublin region, said yesterday: “My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues... who were viciously assaulted last night while going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members who were injured a full and speedy recovery.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí De Róiste described the scenes as “disturbing” and said he hoped the gardaí were OK. “We need more resources in Ballyfermot, given the number of recent incidents. I would ask that anyone who has any information in relation to this incident would contact gardaí,” Mr De Róiste said.