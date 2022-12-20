Garda knocked unconscious and dragged 15 metres by stolen car in Wexford
Two men arrested following the shocking incident in the Cois Doire estate in Gorey The uniformed officer suffered a broken shoulder blade in the incident
A garda was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken shoulder blade after being dragged up to 15 metres by a stolen car overnight.
The shocking incident happened in Wexford at around midnight and resulted in the uniformed officer being hospitalised.
Two suspects from Dublin have since been arrested as part of the investigation and are being questioned by gardaí.
The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said it highlights the dangers its members face on a daily basis.
Gardaí were alerted to the unauthorised taking of a white BMW car in the Cois Doire estate in Gorey shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
Sources told sundayworld.com that the vehicle was later spotted at a local garage fuelling up before gardaí came across it and tried to intercept it at Willow Park.
A garda approached the vehicle, which at this stage had become stationary, and tried to engage with the occupants but the stolen BMW took off at speed.
The officer, aged in his 40s, was dragged up to 15 metres as the car mounted a curb before being thrown to the ground.
Sources said he was knocked unconscious and hospitalised. He also suffered a broken shoulder blade and possible concussion and has since been discharged from hospital.
His colleague, the driver of the patrol car, is understood to have been shaken as a result of witnessing the incident but didn't suffer any injuries.
A short time later gardaí arrested two males in relation to the unauthorised taking of the car and incident in which the garda was injured.
They are understood to have addresses in west Dublin and are currently being held for questioning.
Gda John Cashman, a member of the GRA's Central Executive Committee for Wexford, described the incident as "frightening" for his colleagues
“Two of our officers responded to a call of a stolen car just before midnight and while at the scene, our members stopped the vehicle and while engaging with the suspects the driver attempted to take off again, resulting in our member being thrown to the ground and suffering serious injury.
“Fortunately, our officer has now been released after receiving hospital treatment, but this was quite a frightening incident which could have resulted in life-changing injuries.
“This once again highlights the dangers our members face and are subjected to on a daily basis while on duty," Gda Cashman.
The garda press office has been contacted for comment.
