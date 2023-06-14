Garda involved in N7 burglary gang crash charged with dangerous driving and endangerment

The garda involved in the N7 crash in which three members of a notorious burglary gang died has been charged with three counts of alleged dangerous driving and one count of alleged endangerment.

The officer met with members of the Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) yesterday, where he was served with the court summons. He is expected to be formally charged later this month when he will appear before the district court.

Independent.ie can reveal the garda has been charged with three separate counts of alleged dangerous driving and one count of alleged endangerment.

Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) were killed when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck while driving on the wrong side of the carriageway on July 7, 2021.

They were members of a Tallaght-based criminal gang that specialised in burglaries.

An adjourned inquest into the deaths of the three criminals is due to take place today at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

It was revealed at a coroner’s court hearing last month that the Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) had directed that the officer involved in the pursuit face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to the incident, sparking outrage among garda unions.

Reacting in a statement this morning, Garda Representative Association (GRA) President, Brendan O'Connor said the union had a “number of questions regarding the timing and handling of this case”.

He said: “The Garda Representative Association has only been informed of the exact nature of these charges in the past 24 hours and will now take time to consider the implications and any possible course of action required.

"We can assure all members that all relevant supports and advice have been made available to our colleague at this time and the Association will continue to do so.

"While we respect the independence of both the offices of the DPP and GSOC we have a number of questions regarding the timing and handling of this case which we will address at an appropriate later date."

The garda, who remains on active duty at Tallaght garda station, will likely be suspended from duty once he is formally charged in court.

The officer, who has not been disciplined by garda management on foot of his actions, has applied for a transfer for personal reasons as he wants to move out of Dublin.

Last month, a designated officer with Gsoc, Seán Campbell, applied for an adjournment of the inquest into the deaths of the three men, based on the new development in the case.

Mr Campbell said at the time that the garda facing prosecution was still not aware of the precise offence with which he would be charged, and consequently he did not wish to say anything further on the matter.

The charging of the officer has sent shockwaves throughout the gardaí, from rank-and-file members up to senior management.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) criticised the move, describing it as “extremely concerning”.

The prosecution of the garda was also described as “outrageous” in the Dáil last month by Labour Party TD Alan Kelly.