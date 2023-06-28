Garda injured after he was allegedly ‘bitten twice’ during arrest in Westmeath

“During the course of the arrest, a garda member received non-life threatening injuries.”

A male garda was allegedly ‘bitten twice’ in Westmeath during an arrest operation last week.

According to the Westmeath Examiner, the attack occurred at Mullingar Garda Station as the guard was arresting the man, an Irish national, in connection with alleged public order offences.

The alleged incident happened at 2pm on Tuesday June 20 and the suspect for the biting is expected to be further charged, it has been reported.

A statement from the Garda Press Office today stated: “Gardaí attended a public order incident that occurred at approximately 2pm on the 20th of June 2023 in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

“One man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this public order incident. He has been charged in relation to this matter and will appear before court at a later date.

“During the course of the arrest, a garda member received non-life threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing into this matter.”