Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ amid funeral gathering in west Dublin

The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral which took place in the Ballyfermot area.

Shocking video has emerged of chaotic scenes during which a garda suffered a head injury from a missile in a Dublin suburb on Monday.

Several garda vehicles also received significant damage during the disturbances.

The garda needed medical treatment after he was hit on the head by an object thrown at him during a sustained period of public disorder in Ballyfermot.

The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral for a local manwhich took place in the Ballyfermot area.

A garda spokesperson said: “A number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by gardaí.

“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment,” a garda spokesperson said.

A video of the events showed the garda stumbling back after being struck with a large crowd of young people congregating around two gardaí.

Dozens of scramblers and motorbikes also converged in the area and footage showed motorbikes being driven on top of a roundabout at Ballyfermot Church and another roundabout in the area.

Multiple bystanders were standing on both roundabouts, with horses and carts also present in one area and traffic had slowed to a halt.

Two Garda vehicles, a Community Policing Patrol Car and a Marked Patrol Car received significant damage while present at this event.

Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.

Both males were taken to garda stations in south Dublin and have since been released pending file to the DPP.

A policing plan remains in place in the area to ensure the safety of local residents.

Investigations are ongoing.