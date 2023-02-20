Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ amid funeral gathering in west Dublin
The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral which took place in the Ballyfermot area.
Shocking video has emerged of chaotic scenes during which a garda suffered a head injury from a missile in a Dublin suburb on Monday.
Several garda vehicles also received significant damage during the disturbances.
The garda needed medical treatment after he was hit on the head by an object thrown at him during a sustained period of public disorder in Ballyfermot.
The incident occurred as gardaí put in place a policing plan in advance of a funeral for a local manwhich took place in the Ballyfermot area.
A garda spokesperson said: “A number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by gardaí.
“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment,” a garda spokesperson said.
Read more
A video of the events showed the garda stumbling back after being struck with a large crowd of young people congregating around two gardaí.
Dozens of scramblers and motorbikes also converged in the area and footage showed motorbikes being driven on top of a roundabout at Ballyfermot Church and another roundabout in the area.
Multiple bystanders were standing on both roundabouts, with horses and carts also present in one area and traffic had slowed to a halt.
Two Garda vehicles, a Community Policing Patrol Car and a Marked Patrol Car received significant damage while present at this event.
Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.
Both males were taken to garda stations in south Dublin and have since been released pending file to the DPP.
A policing plan remains in place in the area to ensure the safety of local residents.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
'RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT' | Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ amid funeral gathering in west Dublin
HELPING HAND | €100 child benefit bonus per child on table to help families amid cost of living crisis
MOVIE TRAGEDY | Alec Baldwin’s Rust manslaughter charge over death of Halyna Hutchins downgraded
'UNAUTHORISED' | Virgin Media suffers suspected hack as broadcasting on certain channels affected
DISAGREEMENT | Gary Lucy reveals ‘impossible’ decision behind split with pregnant Laura Anderson
'DEVASTATED' | Nicola Bulley: Body recovered confirmed as that of missing mum
funeral fears | Drogheda mob boss Cornelius Price’s criminal legacy is one of chaos and agony
'TRAGIC ACCIDENT' | Allegra ‘Tiggy’ Hancock was fatally injured after horse landed on her, inquest hears
'DEFECTIVE' | Dublin schoolgirl who lost two front teeth in footpath fall is awarded €20,000
Marc My Words | Marcus Sweeney had to Google judge’s ‘up to his oxters’ in organised crime remark