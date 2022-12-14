Garda drugs unit seize cocaine worth more than €211k in Coolock raid
‘No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing’
Gardai have said investigations are ongoing following he seizure of cocaine worth more the €211,000 in north Dublin on Tuesday morning.
There were no arrests after the Divisional Drugs Unit in Coolock, assisted by a number of other units, raided a residential premises in the area.
“During the course of the search 3kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €211,400 was seized,” gardai said, “along with two large scale industrial weight press units, bagging equipment and other items of drugs paraphernalia.
“The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
“No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.”
The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The aim of the operation is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
