Garda Commissioner Drew Harris flies into Dubai as net closes in on Kinahan cartel leaders

Mr Harris has travelled to the United Arab Emirates city with the Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly to take part in meetings on tackling transnational organised crime.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has travelled to Dubai where he is expected to discuss with police how Kinahan cartel leaders could be flown back to Ireland, the PA news agency understands.

Daniel Kinahan (45) is under mounting pressure from law enforcement agencies across the globe and is understood to have become “fearful” in recent months that authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would “hand him over” to the US police or An Garda Síochána.

Earlier this year it was believed he had travelled to Iran in a bid to avoid extradition.

In a statement to PA, An Garda Síochána said: “Transnational organised crime gangs not only cause death and misery in the countries they originate from, but also in communities across the globe. Tackling these gangs protects people here in Ireland and abroad.

“As part of these efforts, Commissioner Harris and senior garda officers regularly liaise and work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these gangs.

“This includes the ongoing multi-national operation devised by An Garda Síochána to tackle the Kinahan transnational organised crime gang.

“It has also seen Commissioner Harris travel to the US, Colombia and Europe to further this activity.

“In addition, Commissioner Harris in conjunction with Departments of Justice and Foreign Affairs has expanded An Garda Síochána’s network of international liaison offices with new offices already established in the US, South America, and most recently in the Middle East, with a further office to be established shortly in Thailand.”