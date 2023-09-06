Garda chief Drew Harris meets with Dubai Police boss as part of Kinahan cartel investigation

Mr Harris has travelled to the United Arab Emirates city with the Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly to organise how Kinahan cartel leaders could be flown back to Ireland

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been pictured meeting with the Commander in Chief of the Dubai Police as they discuss how to tackle transnational organised crime.

Mr Harris has travelled to the United Arab Emirates city with the Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly to organise how Kinahan cartel leaders could be flown back to Ireland.

The Garda Press Office posted the picture of the Garda chief meeting his Excellency Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, as part of “ongoing co-operation between An Garda Siochana and international policing partners to tackle transnational organised crime”.

Daniel Kinahan (45) is under mounting pressure from law enforcement agencies across the globe and is understood to have become “fearful” in recent months that authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would “hand him over” to the US police or An Garda Síochána.

Earlier this year it was believed he had travelled to Iran in a bid to avoid extradition.

In a statement to PA, An Garda Síochána said: “Transnational organised crime gangs not only cause death and misery in the countries they originate from, but also in communities across the globe. Tackling these gangs protects people here in Ireland and abroad.

“As part of these efforts, Commissioner Harris and senior garda officers regularly liaise and work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these gangs.

“This includes the ongoing multi-national operation devised by An Garda Síochána to tackle the Kinahan transnational organised crime gang.

“It has also seen Commissioner Harris travel to the US, Colombia and Europe to further this activity.

“In addition, Commissioner Harris in conjunction with Departments of Justice and Foreign Affairs has expanded An Garda Síochána’s network of international liaison offices with new offices already established in the US, South America, and most recently in the Middle East, with a further office to be established shortly in Thailand.”

Lt Gen Al Marri was also in attendance at a high-level meeting on anti-money laundering in Dubai that was chaired by the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing gave a presentation to committee members on the UAE’s Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

The 19th meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism heard how the UAE has imposed total fines in excess of AED210 million on non-compliant companies since the beginning of the year.

The meeting also heard how, over the past two years, the total value of confiscations amounted to more than AED4 billion, and the work of law enforcement agencies in the country led to the arrest of 387 international suspects in cooperation with various foreign law enforcement agencies.