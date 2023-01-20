Garda arrested as part of probe into how information was passed to criminal gang
A Dublin-based Garda has been arrested as part of an investigation into the suspected passing of information to an organised crime group.
Gardai said this evening that the officer was arrested earlier this week at a Dublin Garda Station and later released without charge.
The officer in question is currently suspended from the force.
“As part of an ongoing investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of Garda information to a third-party or parties, a Dublin-based member of An Garda Síochána was arrested earlier this week at a Dublin Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.
“They were later released without charge. The member of An Garda Síochána is currently suspended.”
It has been reported that the investigation forms part of a broader probe into how organised crime groups have received information about Garda operations targeting their members.
Homes and workplaces of a number of gardaí and also members of the public linked to the gardaí, have been searched.
According to thejournal.ie, a number of gardaí were suspended from duty in the wake of those searches.
It is understood that the investigation is being led by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
