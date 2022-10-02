Garda alert after ‘Del Boy’ Hutch and ‘Mago’ Gately spotted outside Jonathan Dowdall’s home

The men’s presence at the Dowdall’s home on the Navan Road led to a major Garda response

Gardaí at the area where Gately and Hutch were spotted

A convicted killer and a Hutch gang lieutenant who has survived a number of Kinahan cartel attempts on his life were at the centre of a major Garda alert this week after they called to the home of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

The Sunday World understands Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch and James ‘Mago’ Gately were identified from the property’s CCTV footage – while the identity of a third man who was driving the car is also known to gardaí.

The men’s presence at the Dowdall’s home on the Navan Road led to a major Garda response – as it occurred just 24 hours after Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick pleaded guilty to a charge of facilitating the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne.

Jonathan Dowdall had been due to go on trial tomorrow afternoon for the Byrne murder, alongside Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch who is also charged with the same offence.

However, at a brief hearing in the Special Criminal Court last Wednesday, both son and father entered guilty pleas to the charge of facilitating the murder of David Byrne.

Prosecuting counsel, Sean Gillane said he would be making an application to the court in relation to the murder charge against Jonathan tomorrow.

Thursday’s Garda alert at the Dowdall home was initially raised at around 3pm by a relative of the convicted torturer after Gately and Hutch called to the house.

Uniformed officers and members of the Garda Armed Response Unit later converged in the vicinity of a house in Coolock, where the trio had been spotted in a car.

It’s understood the men left the car to go inside a house linked to Gately.

James 'Mago' Gately

The officers present were subsequently stood down as there was no evidence to suggest the men had engaged in any criminal wrongdoing.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch is a convicted killer and nephew of Gerry Hutch.

He is currently at the centre of an investigation into an incident where he struck and seriously injured an elderly Ukrainian woman with his motorbike.

She was crossing the road at Amiens Street in the city centre on May 27, when she was struck by his motorbike.

The woman, who had only recently fled her native war-torn country, suffered serious head injuries.

Hutch passed an alcohol breath test at the scene of the accident, but the investigation is examining where careless or dangerous driving on his part may have been a factor in the accident.

Derek 'Del Boy' Hutch

The 37-year-old was released from prison in July of last year at the conclusion of a sentence he received for his role in an armed raid in May 2009 in Lucan, west Dublin, during which his pal Gareth Molloy was shot dead by gardaí.

He has also served lengthy concurrent sentences for offences including manslaughter, robbery and firearms offences. He received a six-year-sentence in 2011 for the manslaughter of 23-year-old Barry Maguire in 2007 at Milltown Estate in Ashbourne.

James Mago Gately was a top-tier target for the Kinahan cartel during the feud and has survived a number of attempts on his life.

The first plot to kill Gately took place in April 2017 and centred around Estonian hitman Imre Arakas who was brought to Ireland to murder Gately.

The second was in May 2017 when Kinahan-linked gunman Caolan Smyth shot Gately five times at a petrol stationin Dublin but failed to kill him.